Menlo Park Police Commander David Bertini named Interim Police Chief

City Manager Alex McIntyre announced that Menlo Park Police Commander David Bertini has been named as Interim Police Chief, effective Saturday, January 6, 2018. Commander Bertini will lead the Menlo Park Police Department on an interim basis until a permanent chief is named.

The announcement comes after Menlo Park Police Chief Robert Jonsen accepted the position of Palo Alto Police Chief, effective January 5, 2018. Commander Bertini has been with the Menlo Park Police Department since 2011.

Commander Bertini is a 30 year veteran of Law Enforcement, having started his career as a Police Explorer with the Pacifica Police Department. He was hired there as a Reserve Officer in 1986 and Public Safety Dispatcher in 1987. In 1988, he was hired as a full time police officer. During his career in Pacifica, he rose through the ranks and ultimately promoted to Captain in 2008.

Since joining the Menlo Park Police Department, he has served as Patrol Commander and Administrative Services Commander and has been involved in numerous high profile projects including: technology advances, leading policy changes and efforts toward greater transparency. In 2015, he served as the City’s interim Human Resources Director for six months.

“Dave brings a tremendous amount of public safety experience to the position for us”, said McIntyre. “His local experience with Menlo Park and greater experience in San Mateo County will allow him to very quickly work effectively with the Menlo Park Police Department personnel and residents.”

It is anticipated that recruiting and hiring a permanent Police Chief may take four to six months.