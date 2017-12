Spotted: Pretty good tee-pee job on Cotton

On our chilly morning walk, we came across a house on Cotton St. that had gotten tee-peed. Glad to see this silly nuisance of a prank continues in Menlo Park. And this one doesn’t look too hard to clean up. Back in the day, when one of our friend’s house got teepeed, we’d have to help with the un-teepeeing…