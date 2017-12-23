Create a Fabulous Flexagon on Jan. 6 at the Menlo Park Library

Kids are invited to create and decorate a Fabulous Flexagon Collage Calendar on January 6, 2018, from 10:15 am to noon at the Menlo Park Library

Learn the secret to folding and flexing a single piece of paper to reveal 12 months. Design and personalize each month.

For grades 2-6; the project is not suitable for children younger than second grade. Children 9 and under must have an adult remain in the room; older children must have an adult remain in the library building. Registration opens December 23.

All materials will be provided. Please arrive on time: the instructions are complicated and will not be repeated for latecomers until well into the program.