Overnight parking enforcement deferred through Jan. 2

The City of Menlo Park is aware that many residents host out of town guests during the holiday season. As a courtesy, the overnight parking ordinance will not be enforced from Friday morning, Dec. 22, 2017, through Tuesday morning, Jan. 2, 2018.

Overnight parking enforcement will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 at 2:00 am. If residents anticipate guests staying for a few more days, overnight parking permits can be purchased in person at the Police Department.