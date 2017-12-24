Merry Christmas cheese tree to wow your guests

Cheese platters are a crowd pleaser. Cheese platters are easy. Cheese platters are delicious. Cheese platters should never be boring!

I keep lots of cheese on hand during the holidays. It seems like someone is always stopping by or we need to bring something over to a friend’s house.

Turning Christmas Cheese into Christmas Trees is my favorite way to make it merry and bright.

A flat wooden tree, topped with rosemary and battery operated led lights are all you need. (I got the tree at Michael’s last year, but you could also make a tree pattern out of the rosemary sprigs on a flat tray to lay the cheese on.)

Once you deck the boughs, add the cheese of your choice. I decorated with Brie, triple cream and and manchego. Rocking around the Christmas Tree never tasted so good!

Editor’s note: We’ve come to count on Menlo Park resident Alexis Murphy for showing us how to make celebrations and holidays special. Her website is Jac o’ lyn Murphy.