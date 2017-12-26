Local author Constance Vincent explores karma in latest book

Karma is not a religious term. And it is not a judgment from a past life. Karma really means “a call to action,” appropriate as one starts thinking of New Year’s resolutions.

In her latest book Karma in Action, psychologist and author Constance L. Vincent, a Menlo Park resident, has written the only book that combines karma with a memoir.

An intimate story of her life with her husband Ed, it shows how together they discovered the 12 laws of karma — the tools that enabled them to overcome adversity and create a rewarding life together.

Quotations from famous writers, Zen stories, light-hearted excerpts and personal anecdotes all support the idea that personal karma reflects what you create and express in your life now.

Constance was an Associate Professor of Psychology at Chapman University for a number of years before teaching at Santa Clara University.