Spotted: Studio Cake with a snow flake theme

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on December 26, 2017

Post image for Spotted: Studio Cake with a snow flake theme

We’re lucky enough to attend a Christmas dinner hosted by long time friends that each year has a different theme. This year is was snowflakes, and as she does every Christmas for this dinner, Bethann Goldberg of Menlo Park-based Studio Cake carries out the theme in a cake. This year’s was particularly elegant!

Tagged as: studio cake

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: