Afternoon of gaming and snacks on January 2 at the library – for teens only!

Teens, here’s something fun to do over Winter Break! Illusive Comics & Games and Isle of Gamers in Santa Clara will be running gaming for kids 13+ on January 2, 2018, from 2:30-4:30 at the Menlo Park Library.

Get free demo decks and learn magic! Learn how to play a role playing game and have fun with your imagination! Also, try out some new board games!

This free event is made possible thanks to funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.