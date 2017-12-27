Menlo Park is inviting citizens to apply for new Advisory Districting Committee

Menlo Park is recruiting to fill up to nine seats on the City’s newly created Advisory Districting Committee. This Committee will be responsible for reviewing and recommending City Council district boundaries for the 2018 election.

Eligibility requirements are this:

Application due by 5:00 pm, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018

Registered voter

Menlo Park resident and resided in Menlo Park for the past five years

Must have voted in two of the last three Menlo Park City Council elections in which you were eligible to vote

More information and a tentative schedule are included in the application packet. Additionally, Committee members must meet applicable pre-service, during service and post-service requirements.

For more information, please visit the City’s District Elections webpage or contact Interim City Clerk Clay Curtin.