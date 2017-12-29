M-A Leo Club initiates Virtual Giving Tree for homeless veterans in Menlo Park

Throughout the month of December, the Leo District 4-C4 created and executed the first Virtual Giving Tree for veterans.

The Leos provided gifts to approximately 50 veterans, all part of the Homeless Veterans Rehabilitation Program (HVRP) at the Veterans Affairs Center in Menlo Park. Elise Kratzer and Dina Zheng, Leo District 4-C4 Board First VP and President, worked with Jason Hamilton of the Work Therapy Program, which helps homeless veterans get back into the workforce, to make this new project a success.

On Thursday, December 21, the Leo District 4-C4 volunteers had the opportunity to meet the Veterans, deliver the gifts one by one, and share their homemade cookies. “It was an extremely rewarding night to see the veterans’ faces as we were able to give them generously donated gifts like warm winter coats,” said Elise.

Seven Leo Clubs, all part of the Leo District 4-C4, participated in the project including the Menlo-Atherton High School Leo Club, Great SF Leo Club, Gryphon Leo Club, SF Unified Leo Club, and the Capuchino Leo Club.

Photo shows the Leos of District 4-C4 being presented with an award for their service to the Veterans by Amanda Smith, Veteran and employee of the Menlo Park Veterans Affairs Center. Pictured from left to right are Leos: Jenna Reed, Elise Kratzer (Leo District 4-C4 Board First Vice President), Cameron Bozdog, Amanda Mihovilovic, Tessalou Valera (Leo District 4-C4 Board Treasurer), and Dina Zheng (Leo District 4-C4 Board President).