Looking back on 2017: Most viewed posts #11-20

Here’s what captured the attention of InMenlo readers during 2017. Results include only posts that went live during the past 12 months. (Remembering downtown Menlo Park back in the day, first published in 2012, continues to be in the top 20 year after year.)

Today’s post focuses on #11-20; the top 10 list will be published tomorrow.

#11: M-A student athletes participate in National Letter of Intent Signing Day The colleges’ graduating seniors selected to play sports has become big news. The student-athletes were feted at a ceremony on the Menlo-Atherton High School campus.

#12: Serious vehicle accident closes Sand Hill Road News of a vehicle that slammed into a tree with a victim trapped inside on Sand Hill Road before the break of dawn on Easter got readers’ attention. Photo above courtesy of Menlo Fire.

#13: Spotted: Task Force 3 headed home from Texas It’s been a year of hurricanes, floods and fire, and personnel from the Menlo Park Fire Protection District have been involved in rescue operations and/or fire fighting in all of them.

#14: Tanya Sheckley plans new Menlo Park school in her daughter’s honor Tanya Sheckley’s hope is that out of the tragic death of her daughter, Eliza, will spring a legacy through a new school, Up Academy. Mother and daughter are pictured right.

#15: Enchanting stone buildings are all that remains of Willowbrook Farm in Portola Valley Nancy Lund tells the story of the charming ivy-covered house that is often called the Willowbrook Gate House; it was built around 1915 as a home for the superintendent of Willowbrook Farm, a man named Henry Schoellhamer.

#16: Rents in Menlo Park remain in the stratosphere Menlo posted an average rent of $3,700 in April 2017, edging out cities like San Francisco or San Mateo, where rents average $3,355 and $3030.

#17: Oysterette is new dining option at Flea Street Cafe in Menlo Park Oysterette, the brainchild of Jesse Cool and Executive Chef Charlie Parker, who grew up eating at Flea Street, opened last summer. Brothers Leo and Zach Wurtz (pictured above; photo by Betsy Sergeant Snow), who served and shucked oysters, also grew up eating there.

#18: Three Menlo Park teens named candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program This was quite an accomplishment as they were selected from nearly 3.5 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2017.

#19: Inauguration Day protests come to Menlo Park with people lining El Camino Real A protest organized by a San Mateo church whose goal was to span El Camino, drew more than a hundred protestors clustered in front of the Menlo Center.

#20 Spotted: Forlorn looking Fosters Freeze in Menlo Park InMenlo co-founder Scott Loftesness snapped this photo of what he termed a “forlorn-looking” Fosters Freeze, which closed in 2015. The building itself came down this year.