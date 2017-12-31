Looking back on 2017: Most viewed posts #1-10

Here’s what captured the attention of InMenlo readers during 2017. Results include only posts that went live during the past 12 months. The #11-20 rankings were published yesterday.

#1: Country Corner’s beloved owner Bob passes away For the second year in a row, the death of a beloved resident got the most notice. Last year it was Freewheel Brewing’s Malcolm McGinnis. This year it’s news of Bob Wehab’s passing.

#2: Menlo-Atherton High School senior Cameron Bozdog achieves top ACT score Cameron joined a very elite group: On average, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score.

#3: Menlo Park resident says goodbye to trees many locals may have taken for granted The removal of all the oaks and redwoods at the Willow Road/101 interchange, which is being rebuilt, brought consternation to many readers.

#4: Solar eclipse viewing at Menlo Park Library planned for Aug. 21 People reacted with much enthusiasm at news of the library’s eclipse viewing event.

#5: Charlie Parker returns to his hometown as new chef at Flea Street Cafe Charlie remembers dining at the Cafe when he was a kid; now he’s shaping the menu and overseeing the kitchen. Photo above by Irene Searles

#6: Grateful Dead in Ladera? Yes it really happened 50 years ago There are enough Laderans who remember when the famous Bay Area band played at Ladera School for the Ladera Christmas Dance on the night of December 17, 1966.

#7: The building of a Menlo Park family’s mini retreat featured on Tiny House Nation The Menlo Park family built their tiny house in Amador County as a retreat from their busy Silicon Valley lives.

#8: M-A’s Pam Wimberly gets new accolades as she’s poised to begin her 50th teaching year We caught up with Pam before her induction into the California Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Photo right by Irene Searles

#9: Farewell to a Menlo Park treasure – the family who ran the Plantation Cafe The news of the closing of the Plantation Cafe brought sadness to the many locals who regarded it as a very special place, including kids who stopped by after school.

#10: Rooftop bar and eatery in Menlo Park provides bird’s-eye views both east and west The re-opened British Banker’s Club has a rooftop bar with separate kitchen and menu.