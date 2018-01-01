Listen to Jym Marks and his jazz combo on Jan. 6

On January 6, the Menlo Park Library is presenting local bandleader/drummer Jym Marks and his jazz combo at 11:00 am in the City Council Chambers.

Local musician, poet, author, lecturer, and business owner Jym Marks has been a band leader for over 40 years and has played with John Handy, James Moody, and many other jazz greats. His first band, the Jym Marks Afro Ensemble, opened for Thelonious Monk at Palo Alto High School in 1967, and is mentioned in Monk’s book, “The Life and Times of an American Original.” When not behind his drums, Jym performs his poetry as a member of “The Poets Three.”

The Jym Marks Quintet’s performance is free, thanks to funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Photo of Jym Marks by Chris Gulker (c) 2010