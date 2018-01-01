Michelle DeWolf’s aim is to get people to stick to their healthy New Year’s resolutions

For Menlo Park resident Michelle DeWolf, what started as a volunteer project teaching cooking classes at Oak Knoll School morphed first into cooking classes and party planning for kids and parents, and, more recently, health and wellness coaching. And it’s all under the umbrella of The Festive Table.

“This is what I was born to do,” Michelle says enthusiastically. “The health and wellness component adds a structure to what I’ve already been doing for 10 years.

“I assist clients with pantry makeovers, keeping what’s good for you and throwing out what’s not. We go to the grocery store and read labels. I want to get people excited about sticking to their New Year’s resolutions to be healthier.”

She says the first step is to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner which many do not. “It’s pretty straightforward. Eat three meals a day and two healthy snacks. Drink more water. Move more. The idea is to introduce small healthy habits that we can practice for two weeks.”

As a way to jumpstart the process, Michelle is offering a wellness gift box created in collaboration with Sky of Blue Cards, owned by fellow Menlo Park resident Karla Ebrahimi, whom we profiled in 2011.

“All of this to make a festive table a healthy table,” says Michelle.

