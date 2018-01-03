Last call to support Menlo Park Police Explorers’ “One Warm Coat” collection drive

In their 6th annual participation in the “One Warm Coat” drive, the Menlo Park Police Explorers continue to collect coats for those who need a warm coat for the winter through January 5th.

New or clean, gently used coats of all shapes and sizes are welcome. Just bring your coats and jackets to the donation bin located in the Police Department lobby at 701 Laurel Street, Menlo Park, 24 hours a day. All coats will be delivered to local shelters, who will distribute them to those in need.

One Warm Coat is a national nonprofit organization that supports and encourages coat drives. It helps individuals, groups, companies and organizations across the country collect coats and deliver them to local agencies that distribute the coats free to people in need.