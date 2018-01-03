Learn how to make vegan dishes at Menlo Park Library on Jan. 8

The Menlo Park Library is inviting local foodies to attend a free cooking demonstration and tasting just for adults on Monday, Jan. 8 at 2:00 pm

Chef Veena Kallingal will share several easy-to-make vegan dishes attendees can replicate at home. The planned recipes include: Sweet Potato Stir-Fry, Singapore Tofu Curry, Vegetable Fried Rice, Channa Masala, and Carrot Halwa.

Chef Veena Kallingal is owner and executive chef of Kamakshi’s Kitchen in San Carlos, and instructor at Spices & Curry Cooking Classes. Her culinary career, now spanning more than 20 years in the restaurant and catering industries, began in a small kitchen in Madras, India, where Veena dreamt of serving amazing food to the world.

The free cooking program is specifically for adults aged 18 and over and is being donated by Chef Veena.