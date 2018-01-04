Registration opens Jan. 6 for Mud is Fun event at library

Preschoolers will have fun taking a close look at soil science and getting creative with mud at the Menlo Park Library on Jan. 27 from 10:30 to noon.

Part of the library’s STEAM initiative, this program will feature a storytime about dirt and mud, a hands-on opportunity to learn how soil supports life and a chance to make some seed balls to toss in the garden.

Registration is required, and space is limited. Registration opens on January 6 at 10:00 am. For two to five-year-olds. Dress them in old clothes, because kids will definitely get dirty!