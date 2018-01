Spotted: Last part of modular house being put in place

We’ve watched as a huge whole was dug on Lemon Street near Oak Avenue, and then a wooden framework put in place. Another big basement we figured.

And indeed that may be the case. But there’s no waiting for the house to be built. It descended from above today in four pieces.

We caught the fourth pieces being lifted into place. Pretty slick!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2018