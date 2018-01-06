More Menlo Park residents needed to serve on advisory committees

The City of Menlo Park still has openings on two important, but limited time commitment, advisory committees. The City currently has vacancies for up to nine seats on the Advisory Districting Committee and three seats on the Belle Haven Neighborhood Library Advisory Committee.

The Advisory Districting Committee will be responsible for reviewing and recommending the City’s first ever City Council district boundaries. The City Clerk will fill the first three seats of this committee by random draw from a pool of qualified candidates. Those three members will then select up to six additional committee members.

The Belle Haven Neighborhood Library Advisory Committee will participate in the library needs assessment project and provide input to staff and consultants as the branch portion of the library system improvements moves forward.

Generally, to serve on a Menlo Park committee or commission, applicants must live inside the Menlo Park city limits and be a registered voter. Some advisory committees have additional requirements so refer to the application packet for more details.

Anyone interested in serving can view more information or download an application online at menlopark.org/commissions or menlopark.org/districtingcommittee.

They also can be picked up at the City Clerk’s office in City Hall, 701 Laurel. St., or applicants can call the City Clerk’s office at 650-330-6615 to have an application emailed or mailed.