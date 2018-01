More rain falls overnight in Menlo Park

Menlo Park residents awoke to blue skies with puffy white clouds, but more rain fell last night/overnight. Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ:

“Surprise! .15” in my gauge this morning. Now 4.15” season-to-date. This is well received.”

The winter sun produced long shadows. The rain produced good puddles for dogs who like water!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2018