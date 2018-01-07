Coding for Kids kicks off new session on Jan. 21

by Contributed Content on January 7, 2018

Post image for Coding for Kids kicks off new session on Jan. 21

The Menlo Park Library is hosting Coding for Kids on three Sundays,  1/21, 1/28, and 2/4 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm for third to seventh graders.

They’ll learn:
• to create puzzles, games, animations and stories using visual programming
• to interact on a team while building a game and using all the skills learned

Details:
• MathAndCoding introduces students to programming
• Intended for students who have little to no experience
• Bring a laptop or Chromebook with charging cord; no tablets
Register if student can attend all 3 classes

 

Tagged as: coding for kids, Menlo Park Library

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: