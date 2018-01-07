Coding for Kids kicks off new session on Jan. 21

The Menlo Park Library is hosting Coding for Kids on three Sundays, 1/21, 1/28, and 2/4 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm for third to seventh graders.

They’ll learn:

• to create puzzles, games, animations and stories using visual programming

• to interact on a team while building a game and using all the skills learned

Details:

• MathAndCoding introduces students to programming

• Intended for students who have little to no experience

• Bring a laptop or Chromebook with charging cord; no tablets

• Register if student can attend all 3 classes