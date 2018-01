Come for ballon fun at Belle Haven Library on Jan. 13

Kids, you’re invited to come to the the Menlo Park Belle Haven Branch Library on Jan. 13 from 2:30 to 4:30 pm to have a balloon creation made just for you!

Enjoy the work of our friend, balloon-twister extraordinaire Räúl Gonzalez! He will create a little masterpiece just for you to enjoy and take home.

This event is free, thanks to funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.