Cooley Land and Living Shoreline during a king tide from above

There was a king tide the first and second day of the new year, and InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most was high overhead for a Baykeeper project.

Explains the California King Tides Project: “While the term ‘king tide’ isn’t a scientific term, it is used to describe an especially high tide event, when there is alignment of the gravitational pull between sun and moon.”

While in the air, he took some close ups of the Living Shoreline plants that artist Linda Gass and volunteers planted last November.

Photos by Robb Most for San Francisco Baykeeper(c) 2018, aerial support provided by LightHawk , used with permission.”