Rain today in Menlo Park appears to be a real soaker

Bill’s afternoon update: Another .6” measured just before 4:00 pm. That is 1.3” for the day and 5.45” season-to-date. This may be a nice ‘catchup’.”

It began raining in Menlo Park overnight and by 8:00 am, “a hearty .7”,” had fallen, according to InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ. “This is 4.85″ season-to-date. That compares to 12.65” in 2017 and 8.5” in 2016. Let see how the day develops.”

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most captured some street flooding at the Caltrain station this morning. And an umbrella-sharing duo!

The forecast is for the rain to continue all day with more showers expected Tuesday.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2018; red leaves are on Draeger’s brick wall