The Mystery Readers Group welcomes a special guest – author Cara Black

New York Times bestselling author Cara Black joins the Mystery Readers Group to discuss “Murder in Saint-Germain,” the 17th book in her Paris-set Private Investigator Aimée Leduc series, which now has over 400,000 copies in print. Her appearance takes place on January 17, 2018, at 7:00 pm

In the new book, Aimée is walking through Saint-Germain when she is accosted by Suzanne Lesage, a Brigade Criminelle agent on an elite counterterrorism squad. Suzanne has just returned from the former Yugoslavia, where she was hunting down dangerous war criminals for the Hague.

Back in Paris, Suzanne is convinced she’s being stalked by a ghost — a Serbian warlord she thought she’d killed. She’s suffering from PTSD and her boss thinks she’s imagining things. She begs Aimée to investigate — is it possible Mirko Vladic could be alive and in Paris with a blood vendetta?

Aimée is already working on a huge case, plus she’s got an eight-month-old baby to take care of. But she can’t say no to Suzanne, whom she owes a big favor. Aimée chases the few leads, and all evidence confirms Mirko Vladic is dead. It seems that Suzanne is in fact paranoid, perhaps losing her mind —until Suzanne’s team begins to turn up dead in a series of strange, tragic accidents. Are these just coincidences? Or are things not what they seem?

The Mystery Readers Group meets at 7:00 pm on the third Wednesday of every month in the Menlo Park Library’s Downstairs Meeting Room.