SafeSpace offering mental health classes for teens & adults

SafeSpace is offering Youth Mental Health First Aid classes open to the community on Saturday January 20 from 9:00-5:00 pm or Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9:00-5:00 pm at the SafeSpace Community Engagement Center, 708 Oak Grove Ave. Menlo Park. These classes are open to teens and adults. Register through Eventbrite; the cost is $20.

This one-day, eight-hour course introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a 5-step action plan on how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations.

The SafeSpace Center in Menlo Park is focused on advocacy, anti-stigma and wellness initiatives along with efforts designed toward primary prevention and early identification of mental illnesses. We believe this approach will lead to youth feeling heard and in charge of their path to mental wellbeing. For more information,visit www.safespace.org