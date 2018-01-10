Devorah Heitner, PhD, of Raising Digital Natives is M-A parent ed speaker on Jan. 23

Devorah Heitner,, PhD, talks about Empathy is the App: Raising Thoughtful Kids in the Digital Age. This inaugural 2018 M-A Parent Education lecture takes place on Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 7:00-8:30 pm at the M-A Performing Arts Center. Register for the free event online.

In the digital world, no skill is more crucial than empathy. Learn what it’s like for teens to grow up in a world where school experiences, family life, and friendships are all shaped by digital connection-and how you can share your own wisdom to help your kids become the best people they can be.

Parents, students, educators, and community members welcome! Kepler’s will offer sales of Screenwise: Helping Kids Thrive (and Survive) in Their Digital World.