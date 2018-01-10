Make mosaic boxes at Menlo Park Library on Jan. 23

Get in touch with your creative side at the Menlo Park Library on January 23 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. Art facilitator Christie Inocencio provides all the materials you need to decorate your own mosaic box to take home and enjoy. No registration is required, but space is limited.

Christie Inocencio is a teaching artist who leads programs at libraries, senior centers, schools, and other locations throughout San Mateo and Alameda Counties and beyond. She started her company, Christie’s Creative Cupboard, in order to fill a need in the community for fun, educational programs for all age groups.

This event is made possible thanks to funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.