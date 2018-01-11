Kiwanis Club kicks off 2018 speaker luncheons with a wide variety of topics

The Menlo Park Kiwanis Club invites the public to their speaker luncheons every Tuesday at noon at the Allied Arts Guild.

January 16: Lee Macklin — Helping You Understand DNA And Finding Your Ancestors

So, you have taken a DNA test, now what? Overwhelmed and confused about how to analyze your results? What are the key steps you should take to quickly get meaningful results? What are some key pitfalls to avoid? What can you do to reduce the stress and frustration and still get more comprehensive results?

For the past decade Lee Macklin has focused on genealogy and DNA research. He has worked with many people helping them document their family trees online as well as understand their DNA analysis.

January 23: John Becker — Hope and Healing For Migrant Crises

Born and raised in San Francisco, John Becker and his wife joined African Inland Mission International (AIM) which serves immigrant and refugee communities in Kenya. He now serves as Global Strategy Director for the group, overseeing partnership development, displaced people outreach, and global trends research. He also serves as International Coordinator of Vision 5:9, a global network of 180 organizations focused on peace making and Christian outreach in Muslim majority regions. He is a contributing author to several books that discuss the global refugee crisis and the positive actions that provide hope to millions.

January 30: Division Chief Jim Stevens — Menlo Park Fire Department’s Response To Hurricane Harvey & Other Disasters

Menlo Park’s Fire Department is often deployed to major U.S disasters. Division Chief Jim Stevens’ emergency response experiences include numerous multi-alarm fires, vehicle accidents, medical incidents, and deployments to Hurricane Iniki, the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center, Hurricane Ike and most recently to Hurricane Harvey. District Chief Stevens has served the Fire District in many capacities including disaster planning, as Rescue Systems I and II Instructor, Trench Rescue Instructor, CPR Instructor, Urban Search and Rescue Medical Unit Leader.

February 6: Bill Wellings — How Do Recent Federal Tax Law Changes Affect You?

As people and businesses sort out the new tax law and how it will affect them, financial planners, CPAs and tax specialists try to make sense of the new law for their clients. Bruce Wellings, the head of Wellings Wealth Management and Wellings & Company, a CPA firm, will sort through the new tax code and review the most up to date interpretations of what lies ahead for individuals and businesses.