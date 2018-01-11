Moroccan stewed chickpeas with spinach makes the perfect winter meal

by Andrea Potischman on January 11, 2018

Let’s talk about chickpeas and how awesome they are. My older son eats them straight up, a habit he picked up from me.

Also called garbanzo beans, these babies are not only delicious, they are packed with protein and vitamins. Although most people think of them as a vegetable, chickpeas are a legume with a slightly nutty flavor. One cup of chickpeas has roughly 270 calories, 45 grams of carbs, 4 grams of fat, 15 grams of protein and 13 grams (!) of fiber.

If chickpeas are not already a staple in your diet, they should be. As we enter into the winter rainy season here in California I personally turn to simple, hearty and healthy stews and soups to get me through till Springtime.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon Extra Virgin olive oil
1 small onion, finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
1/2 teaspoon curry powder
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8-1/4 cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon cumin
1/4 teaspoons ground coriander
1/4 teaspoon Garam Masala
1 28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes
1 small can tomato paste
1/2 cup water
2 15-ounce cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1/2 teaspoon salt
black pepper to taste
1/2 cup packed fresh parsley, stems removed, minced
2 cups packed fresh baby spinach leaves
1/4 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped, for garnish

Directions

Step 1: Place a large sauté pan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil, and when hot but not smoking, add the onion and sauté till tender, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook an addition 30 seconds.
Step 2: Add the curry, cinnamon, cayenne, cumin, coriander and Garam Masala and cook for about 1 minute till fragrant.
Step 3: Add the tomatoes, tomato paste, water, chickpeas, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil use the back of a wooden spoon to carefully break up or gently smash the tomatoes in the pan. Reduce to a simmer, cover and stew, stirring occasionally, for about 30 minutes.
Step: 4 Add the spinach to the chickpeas, stir to incorporate and cook an additional 1 minute. Adjust the seasoning as needed, garnish with chopped parsley.
Step: 5 Serve warm with your favorite side such as couscous, quinoa or rice.

Former chef and now Menlo Park stay-at-home mom, Andrea Potischman blogs at Simmer and Sauce; photos and text used with permission.

