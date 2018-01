Scott Bell & Friends Live Music at Cafe Zoë on Jan. 7

Scott Bell, a Menlo Park local, teacher, farrier, and singer with the Bell Brothers, is joining Andre Pacheco, David Adler, Carolyn Fredericks, Scott Thompson, Pete Sommer from the West Coast Songwriters Association, and Vic Martin to roll out their very best acoustic jam night on Jan. 7. The range of music spans from folksy acoustic to rock and country rock.

The show starts at 7:00 pm. Cafe Zoë is located at 1929 Menalto Ave, Menlo Park, Corner of Menalto & Gilbert.