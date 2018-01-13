Menlo Fire reminds drivers to buckle up before driving

A male driver in his 50’s was not injured when he rolled his van onto its side on Coleman Avenue in Menlo Park late Sunday evening. He said that he was trying put on his seat belt while already driving the vehicle and swerved to avoid another vehicle.

Firefighters on Menlo Truck 1 use supersorb to contain fluids leaking from the vehicle after prying the hood open and securing the battery.

“We would like to remind everyone to buckle up before starting to drive your motor vehicle,” said Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman. “We see an increase in the number of vehicle collisions this time of year due to rain, less daylight and people just being in a hurry”.