Sacred Heart Schools hold prayer service/communal observance for Parkland victims

In collaboration with student leaders from the middle and high schools, about 350+ members of the Sacred Heart Schools, Atherton community — students in grades 6-12, faculty, staff, parents, and Religious of the Sacred Heart (RSCJ) from Oakwood Retirement Center — took part in prayer services, a communal observance, and a symbolic walkout activity on the Sacred Heart campus as part of National School Walkout Day this morning (March 14).

Approximately 200 students, faculty, and staff from Sacred Heart Preparatory and 20 RSCJ then exited the campus gate and silently lined the school’s Valparaiso perimeter for 17 minutes, one minute for each of the Parkland victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. About 50 SHP students continued the walk to the rally at El Camino Park, while the rest returned to classes.

The upper and lower schools’ two principals — Jennie Whitcomb and Francesca Brake — issued this statement: “As principals, we deeply appreciate the need for our students — and our community — to come together after such an affecting tragedy, to share in grief as well as stand in solidarity. In particular, we are proud of this generation of students who are clearly finding ways to take meaningful action in response, to demand change on behalf of all, and to claim their right to say ‘enough.”

Photos courtesy of Sacred Heart Schools/Atherton