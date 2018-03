Dampeners, not downpours, describes latest rain in Menlo Park

Forecasts of rain all day turned out to be a mix of rain and sun. All the better for capturing a rainbow, which InMenlo contributing photographer did from the top of Valpo Hill. Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “I can squeeze out .1” in today’s rain. My season-to-date total now 9.9”. I describe these rains as whimpy. I hope other backyards are receiving more.”