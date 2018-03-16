Bring on the green and make cream o’ spinach soup for St. Patrick’s Day

When you have the last name Murphy, March is a time of luck and leprechauns, celebrations and of course, clovers.

Everything seems more glorious and green, not only in our surroundings but in what we eat. I am kicking off the season with a special pot at the end of the rainbow — Cream O’Spinach Soup.

It’s creamy, delicious and the perfect addition to your spring menu. This version is not only fresh and vibrant but it’s also lactose free! We all know the leprechauns are tolerant of many things, but sometimes lactose is not one of them.

The addition of Clover Sonoma Lactose Free Milk, makes it so rich and smooth, you get all the flavor you love without the lactose.

Cream O’Spinach Soup

1 quart chicken or vegetable stock

4 tablespoons butter

1 large white onion, chopped

2 shallots, chopped

3-4 cloves of garlic, chopped

1/4 cup all purpose flour

24 ounces baby spinach (or 4, pre-washed 6 ounce bags)

1 teaspoon fresh squeezed lemon juice

1/2 cup Clover Lactose Free Milk (I used 1% but any of them work wonderfully)

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

salt and pepper to taste

In a large stock pot, melt butter over medium low heat. Add onion, shallots and garlic and sauté until tender, about 5 minutes. Slowly whisk in flour and make sure fully incorporated before whisking in stock. Add spinach and gently stir until wilted, then simmer on medium low about 10 minutes. Add lemon, nutmeg, salt and pepper and stir to combine. Using an immersion blender (or transfer carefully to a blender) puree until smooth, then return to stock pot over low heat. Stir in Clover Sonoma Lactose Free milk and heat until warmed. Taste to see if more salt and pepper are necessary and serve.

Menlo Park resident Alexis Murphy blogs on food and decorating ideas at Jac o’ lyn Murphy, from which this post was taken; used with permission