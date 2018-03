Latest rain pushes year-to-date total to over 10 inches in Menlo Park

Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: We have had intermitent showers all day long. My accumulated total is .4” bringing my season-to-date total to 10.3”. I have been measuring rainfall for 23 seasons. 06’-07 was a low of 8.2” and 13’-14’, 9.55”. I am glad to see my total over 10” with months remaining.”