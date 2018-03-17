Riekes Center 10th annual scholarship fundraiser set for end of April

The Riekes Center hosts its 10th Annual Rally for Riekes in Menlo Park on April 27, 2018. The Riekes Center is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals of all ages define and accomplish their goals in Athletic Fitness, Nature, and Creative Arts.

A community fixture in Menlo Park, the Riekes Center has served thousands of students over the last 22 years, and boasts alumnus ranging from Grammy Award winning Victor Wooten, to Super Bowl champion, Julian Edelman.

The Rally for Riekes is the Center’s largest fundraising event. This event will help benefit the 30% of Riekes students that receive scholarships so that they are able to pursue their passions in a non-judgmental and mutually respectful environment, regardless of their inability to pay.

he event will be held at the Riekes Center on April 27, at 6:00pm. Tickets are $195.00 per person and available online.

InMenlo profiled Gary Riekes in 2015.

Image courtesy of Riekes Center