Bid on great items to enrich Menlo-Atherton High School through 3/25

Community members, along with M-A families, are invited to participate in the M-A Foundation for the Future’s online auction going on now. Proceeds from the auction will fund teacher salaries to enable smaller class sizes in core subjects, add electives and AP classes, and provide additional guidance counselors.

Some popular items up for bid include:

· Two tickets and trip to see a taping of The Voice in LA

· Rosewood Serenity Spa and overnight package for 2

· College prep package from AJ Tutoring

· Sharks and Giants games tickets

· Throw first pitch at an A’s game

You can browse all the items here.

You may also participate in the Foundation’s Fund a Need program, which is committed to raising $45,000 to purchase computers for the school’s Digital Media Arts lab.

The auction runs from through Sunday, March 25 at 9:00pm.