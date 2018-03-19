Book sale at Menlo Park Library on March 24 & 25

The Friends of the Menlo Park Library will host a two day book sale on March 24th and 25th. The event takes place from 10:00 to 2:00 on Saturday and from noon to 2:00 on Sunday. Great books for the entire family will be available, so come early and stock up!

We have thousands of books to sell. Art and collectible, biography, children’s, cooking, history, fiction, mystery, psychology and religion books will be featured. Other categories will be available too, along with DVDS, music CDs, games and puzzles. The sale will be held in the downstairs meeting room and outside in-front of the library.

Prices start at $1 and on Sunday buy a bag and fill it for $5.00!

The proceeds from this sale supports library programs, events and materials at both the Main Library and Belle Haven Branch.