“Parenting in the Age of Social Media” is topic on March 21

The next MPCSD Parent Education Speaker Series topic is “Parenting in the Age of Social Media” on

Wednesday, March 21, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m., at the Hillview PAC with Gloria Moskowitz-Sweet the featured speaker.

Today’s kids are “digital natives,” who have grown up in a world of online access and ever-changing media devices. Do you wonder how to teach your child responsibility and ethics online, how to ensure they are aware of their actions, and how best to parent them in the digital age?

Come join My Digital TAT2 for an informative presentation, recommended for anyone interested in gaining an overview of the digital landscape and learning about thoughtful ways to navigate media with children.

Topics include the evolving digital landscape and current trends, emotional and psychological responses to social media, responding to challenging issues such as techno-perfection, digital distraction, sleep, and sexting; strategies to engage your teen with constructive conversation and promote media balance for the entire family.