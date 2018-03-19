Sign up now for student quiz bowl on March 24 at Hillview Middle School

Does your student enjoy the TV quiz show Jeopardy? This is their chance to pick up the buzzer and answer trivia questions.

Hillview Middle School will be hosting a quiz bowl tournament on Saturday March 24, designed for students in grades 6-8, but younger students can also participate. Quiz bowl is like Jeopardy, but with easier questions. Student can sign up individually, or as a team of 3 or 4 students. The tournament will run all day, but students can play in just the morning or just the afternoon.

Schools from all over Northern California will be participating, so this is a fun way to meet students from other schools. Teams or individuals pay an entry fee to cover the cost of the questions, moderators, room rental fee, and pizza lunch. Check some sample questions that were used in a tournament a few years ago. Questions? Need more information? Want to sign up? Contact Sue Kayton, (650) 853-1711, or email kayton@alum.mit.edu

Photo by Sue Kayton from 2016 quiz bowl