Menlo Park welcomes spring with rain and grey skies

Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “This greyness has been with us all day. They tell me this is the first day of spring. Hmmm?? As to rain, I just measured .3” bringing my season-to-date total to 10.8”. There is the prospect of more the next several days.”

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2018