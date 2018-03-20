Yuhui Chen brings her passion for fitness to Menlo Park

If anyone can inspire a person to get fit, it’s Yuhui Chen, owner of SBM Fitness in Menlo Park. She now lives and breathes the steps and tools needed to achieve fitness, but that wasn’t always the case.

A native of Taiwan, she came to the U.S. via Tokyo in 2008, having moved 19 times in 19 years on account of her then spouse’s business. With a background is in computer graphic design, she frequently worked for interior designers, which she often found stressful. So she turned to working out.

Her quest for a more balanced self — SBM stands for ‘spirit, body, mind’ – led to work first at a YMCA, the Equinox, followed by a stint at Varian where she oversaw all aspects of employee fitness.

“Together we designed a brand new gym, offering indoor and outdoor fitness classes that grew to number 50,” she said.

In Yuhui’s opinion, important keys to getting fit are happiness, eating well, and getting quality sleep. “That’s what will make your spirit feel good,” she said.

For people who are out of shape, she begins with a basic body weight workout, strengthening the core and lower back.

“If you don’t know how to use your muscles, you won’t be able to lift weights,” she explained. From there, she works with her clients to address specific body issues, toning muscle step-by-step.

“In order to help others, I have to lift myself up,” she said. “Once I achieve my goal, I can pass it on to other people. If you don’t lead by example, you can’t convince the people to get in shape.”

In addition to personal training, SBM Fitness offers boxing, kickboxing, TRX, Pillates, burn and HIIT. A complete schedule is available online. Yuhui is offering one free class for first-time clients; use code “2018” when signing up online.

Photo by Irene Searles (c) 2018