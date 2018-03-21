More a sputter than a real rain today in Menlo Park

It’s been a day of off and on sputtering, rain wise, with more on the way overnight and tomorrow, according to forecasters. Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “Hmmm…just .05” to report for the day. My season-to-date total now 10.85”. I think the storm is passing by my backyard.”

The recent rains have made Menlo’s Bedwell Bayfront Park green and glowing with wildflowers. Menlo Park resident Pixie Couch sent along the accompanying photograph, taken during a walk on March 19.