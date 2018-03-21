Puppet Art Theatre’s “Tommy’s Space Adventure” comes to Menlo Park on Thursday, March 22

by Contributed Content on March 21, 2018

Post image for Puppet Art Theatre’s “Tommy’s Space Adventure” comes to Menlo Park on Thursday, March 22

Take a trip into the cosmos, when Puppet Art Theater performs “Tommy’s Space Adventure” on Thursday, March 22, from 7:00 t0 7:45 at the Menlo Park Library.

Space aliens, mad scientists, and more! Tommy loves books about outer space and space aliens. His greatest wish is to someday meet a real live space alien. Little did Tommy know his wish was about to come true.

Enjoy:
– Live, interactive puppetry
– Laughs for all ages
– A post-show introduction to the puppets & how they work

This event is made possible thanks to funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library and the San Mateo County Dad’s Workgroup.

Tagged as: Menlo Park Library, Tommy's Puppet Theater

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: