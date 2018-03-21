Puppet Art Theatre’s “Tommy’s Space Adventure” comes to Menlo Park on Thursday, March 22

Take a trip into the cosmos, when Puppet Art Theater performs “Tommy’s Space Adventure” on Thursday, March 22, from 7:00 t0 7:45 at the Menlo Park Library.

Space aliens, mad scientists, and more! Tommy loves books about outer space and space aliens. His greatest wish is to someday meet a real live space alien. Little did Tommy know his wish was about to come true.

Enjoy:

– Live, interactive puppetry

– Laughs for all ages

– A post-show introduction to the puppets & how they work

This event is made possible thanks to funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library and the San Mateo County Dad’s Workgroup.