“Pineapple express” ushers in rain and wind in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on March 22, 2018

Post image for “Pineapple express” ushers in rain and wind in Menlo Park

Today’s storm is packing more ofPortola Valley School District’s School Maker Faire punch. It’s labeled a “pineapple express,” coming west from Hawaii rather than south from Alaska and by definition, has more moisture.

Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “As of 9:20 am, my gauges show .8” for the storm so far. That is 11.65” season-to-date.”

Showers are predicted off and on through early afternoon today. Alas, more spring blooms, such as the ones pictured, will be knocked off their branches.

Bill sent another update at 3:10 pm: “The sun is shining brightly. I can add but .05” to my morning report.”

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2018

Tagged as: rainfall in Menlo Park

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: