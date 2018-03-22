“Pineapple express” ushers in rain and wind in Menlo Park

Today's storm is packing more punch. It's labeled a "pineapple express," coming west from Hawaii rather than south from Alaska and by definition, has more moisture.

Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “As of 9:20 am, my gauges show .8” for the storm so far. That is 11.65” season-to-date.”

Showers are predicted off and on through early afternoon today. Alas, more spring blooms, such as the ones pictured, will be knocked off their branches.

Bill sent another update at 3:10 pm: “The sun is shining brightly. I can add but .05” to my morning report.”

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2018