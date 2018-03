Spotted: M-A boys volleyball team visiting 49ers Academy co-ed team

The M-A Boys Varsity Volleyball team recently visited the 49ers Academy’s co-ed volleyball team of 7th and 8th graders to work on skills development. They brought along new volleyballs, which the donated to the Academy team.

Coached by Ron Whitmill, the M-A boys team is a two-time PAL league champ (first time in 2015, co-champ in 2016).