Misting of overnight rain and one big deluge in the morning

Menlo Park residents may have heard raindrops on the roofs of their homes. And if they were out and about around 9:15 am they got caught in one serious deluge. Alas, it did little to add to the annual rainfall. Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “I was driving up Middle this morning. Too bad my gauge was not attached to my car. There was a deluge. Coming home I found but .1” and was disappointed. Now at 11.8” season to date, and it is full sunshine outside.”
Photo by Robb Most (c) 2018
