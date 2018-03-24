The door slams shut one last time on the Oasis

The booths and tables at the Oasis Beer Garden in Menlo Park are as lonely the sole pint of beer pictured above, and unlikely to be filled again.

We learned today that Dan Beltramo, the building’s property owner, does not intend to bring back the Oasis in the near future.

Emails Menlo Park City Councilman Ray Mueller: “In the past few weeks I introduced the Tougas family [who operated the Oasis] to an attorney to assist them with the sale of the Oasis brand, and also offered assistance to Greg Stern, the owner of the Dutch Goose who was in conversation with the Tougas family regarding purchasing the business.

“For a short time it appeared a deal was coming together. Ultimately, Mr. Beltramo expressed the desire that he wanted to take his time in deciding what to do next with the property.”

Ray added that the Tougas family has kindly decided to donate some items from the Oasis restaurant to the Menlo Park Historical Society.

InMenlo file photo