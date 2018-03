More photos from yesterday’s march against gun violence in Menlo Park

We were introduced to Menlo-Atherton High School student Lena Kalotihos when she covered the walk out by M-A students and other nearby schools on March 14. She is just learning the craft of digital photography, and we applaud her efforts.

Yesterday, she chronicled the Walk for Our Lives along Santa Cruz Avenue, and we present some of her photos here, focusing on the signs residents brought along on the march.

Photos by Lena Kalotihos (c) 2018